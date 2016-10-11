IN PICTURES: Macmillan coffee mornings

Schools and community groups raised a ton of cash for Macmillan Cancer Support organising a myriad of marvellous coffee morning last week.

People craving a good cuppa and a nice piece of cake could get their fill at a number of locations last Friday, including Blossoms Cafe in Torwood Garden Centre, in Larbert, which held a raffle to raise funds as well. At the end of the day they collected an amazing £3160.80 for Macmillan.

Picture: Michael Gillen

Pupils, parents and staff at Antonine Primary School, in Bonnybridge, thoroughly enjoyed their coffee morning and were proud to report it raised a grand total of £1696.63.

Staff at Westburn Medical Practice in Falkirk held a successful event organised by receptionist Holly Baird, with fellow receptionist Dee Clark, student GP Glenn Edwards, Dr Anna O’Sullivan, healthcare assistant Lesley McGuinness and Dr Sarah Reid all getting in on the fun.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “All our patients and staff enjoyed all our home baking and donated generously to a worthy cause.”