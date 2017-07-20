Hospice will be quids in

Win a car for only £1 – and help a good cause into the bargain is the offer from Strathcarron Hospice.

They’ve teamed up with Forth Carz to give supporters the opportunity of winning a Fiat 500.

All money raised will be used to help Strathcarron’s dedicated team continue to provide endless care and support to those in the community who are living with a terminal illness.

Colin Dennis, owner of Forth Carz in Stirling, said: “I’m proud to be able to support Strathcarron Hospice again and would like to say a big thank you to all our customers as without them this would not have been possible.

“We’re really looking forward to working with Strathcarron over the summer months and hopefully raising vital funds for this great cause.”.

Thanking the company for its support, Claire Macdonald, Strathcarron fundraiser, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to support your local hospice and be in with a chance of winning this great car worth over £5000.

“We’re so grateful to Forth Carz for the continued support and do hope our local community will show support and get involved.

“We need to raise over £11,000 every day to keep our services running and the money raised from the raffle really will make a big difference.”

Raffle tickets can be purchased online at www.strathcarronhospice.net, in any of the Strathcarron Hospice shops or at various locations throughout summer including Strathcarron’s own events.