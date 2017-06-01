Honour for Dorothy after dedicating life to charity

A retired nurse who has dedicated her life to helping others has been rewarded for her charitable work.

Dorothy McClements (72) was presented with a national Diamond Award by Christian Aid for her ongoing dedication to the charity.

She worked at Falkirk Infirmary from 1977 to 2007 and became involved in charity work at just 15 years old, when she took part in Christian Aid Week collections with her family in Edinburgh in 1960.

Dorothy, who has two children – Ruth (46) and David (49) – and two grandchildren, has gone on to take part in the charity’s annual Forth Bridge Cross and has helped in tax and climate change campaigns, taking part in marches and lobbying politicians.

Dorothy, from Larbert, said: “I was delighted and honoured to be nominated for this award and thank all the other people involved with me for their support.

“Christian Aid, for me, measures up to all that my faith teaches me about love in action.”

Dorothy, the widow of the Rev. Duncan McClements, is a member of the Grahamston branch and Falkirk Trinity Church which together help generate over a £1000 annually through their fundraising efforts to help poor communities around the world.

Christian Aid Week turned 60 and the charity is celebrating the dedication of its supporters by awarding Diamond Awards across the UK.

The charity thanked Dorothy for her “incredible” efforts.