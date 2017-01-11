Help to beat the winter blues

People are being encouraged to take some time for themselves to help beat the post-Christmas winter blues.

Many people feel down after the busy festive period when the weather is bad, debt and money worries are high and mood is low.

But NHS 24 is offering a number of suggestions to help improve mental well-being. From healthy eating to cutting down on alcohol and beginning a new fitness class, certain activities can help in improving a low mood.

If things are too much, however, there is also Breathing Space, a phoneline where people who are feeling down or anxious can talk in confidence to a trained adviser.

Professor George Crooks, NHS 24’s medical director, said: “A range of things can make someone feel down, especially at this time of the year.

“There are lots of things people can do to improve their mood but sometimes thoughts and feelings can overwhelm us. It’s always better to talk about your anxieties or stresses sooner rather than later. So don’t let problems get out of hand, phone Breathing Space where experienced advisers will listen and offer advice. We’d encourage anyone who is feeling down to pick up the phone and help banish those January blues.”

The Breathing Space helpline can be contacted on 0800 83 85 87 and is open Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 2am, and at the weekends from Friday 6pm to Monday 6am.

Further information and tips can be found at www.nhsinform.scot