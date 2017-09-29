Health service heroes take the spotlight for their caring work

Healthcare staff were praised for the high standard of care they provide across NHS services in Forth Valley.

The plaudits were handed out after patients, colleagues and volunteers made their nominations for the health authority’s annual staff awards.

Presenting the awards last Friday, chairman Alex Linkston said: “This is the fourth year of our NHS Forth Valley staff awards scheme, which aims to recognise the hard work, care and commitment of staff and volunteers across the organisation.

“I am delighted to say we received nearly 450 entries this year, which is a great achievement and I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to submit a nomination.

“These local awards are really important as they help demonstrate how much the efforts of our staff are really appreciated by colleagues and patients alike.”

Accolades went to the staff in Ward 4 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, who won the Outstanding Care Award for the “exceptional level of care” provided to people with severe dementia.

One relative recounted how her father was a keen football supporter and nurses would bring him his phone with football songs on it, and sit with him after visitors had left – “really beyond what anyone could expect.”

There were plaudits too for Tracey Carmichael, senior charge nurse in Ward A32 at FVRH, for her role in making a huge difference to staff and patients. Tracey, who received the Inspiration Award, was recognised for her enthusiasm, developing staff knowledge and skills and boosting morale.

Other awards included the Top Team Award, which was presented to Ward B32 at FVRH.

The Extended Scope Practitioner Physiotherapists at Bannockburn and Kersiebank Medical Practices received the Innovation Award for their work to improve the care of patients with a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions.

The NHS Forth Valley Nurses Choir received the Chairman’s Award for using the power of songs and music to improve the lives and experiences of people.

Receptionist Stephanie Donner was hailed as “one in a million” as she was presented with the Unsung Hero Award for 2017.

She was described as “a ray of sunshine” for her work in the outpatient department, as well as being a dedicated member of staff and a credit to the NHS.

She had 16 nominations for the award with many telling of her continual cheerfulness and welcoming manner.

Patients, colleagues and hospital volunteers described Stephanie as a truly dedicated member of staff and a credit to the NHS.

One patient referred to Stephanie’s ability to reassure after receiving news of a second cancer, saying: Her upbeat manner and her ability to recall small details make Stephanie, in my opinion, an unsung hero.”