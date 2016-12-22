Health advice for festive season

While doctors’ surgeries will close for four days over Christmas and again over New Year, there are other ports of call if you don’t feel to great. NHS Forth Valley has issued the following advice.

This year, GP practices will be closed for four days over Christmas (from Saturday, December 24 to Tuesday, December 27) and four days over New Year (Saturday, December 31 – Tuesday, January 3). However, a number of pharmacies in Forth Valley will be open during the festive period to provide health advice and treatment. Click here for details.

The Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Stirling Community Hospital will be open every day throughout the winter period from 9am – 9pm and is able to treat adults and children over the age of one from across Forth Valley for a wide range of minor injuries including suspected broken bones, sprains and strains, cuts and scratches, minor burns and infected wounds.

Flu is very infectious and can cause serious complications in vulnerable adults and children. This includes people with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and bronchitis, pregnant women and children aged 2-5. The flu vaccine is the best way to protect you and your family this winter so contact your GP to arrange an appointment.

Please help avoid putting extra pressure on busy hospital services over the winter period by only attending the emergency department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital if you have a serious illness or injury which requires urgent treatment. If you are concerned about any health symptoms and don’t feel you can wait until your GP surgery re-opens you can call NHS 24 free on 111 for advice.

Festive Pharmacy opening times in Falkirk district

Sunday 25 December: Larbert Pharmacy, 94 Main Street, Larbert 10am–11am, 01324 557596, Boots the Chemist, 32-34 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth 10.00am – 11.00am, 01324 482118

Monday 26 December: Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk 9.00am – 5.30pm 01324 620535; Boots the Chemist, 32-34 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth noon – 4pm, 01324 482118

Tuesday 27 December: Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, The Toll, Bonnybridge, 9am – 1pm, 2pm – 6pm, 01324 812332; Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk 9am – 5.30pm 01324 620535; Tesco Pharmacy, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, 9am – 6pm, 0131 289 2565; Boots the Chemist, 32-34 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, 9am–6pm 01324 482118; Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 16 Central Ave. Grangemouth 9.00am – 1.00pm 2.00pm – 6.00pm 01324 482079

Sunday, January 1: Larbert Pharmacy, 94 Main Street, Larbert 10am – 11am, 01324 557596; Rowlands Pharmacy, 16 Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth 10am – 11am 01324 484297

Monday,January 2: Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk 9.00am – 5.30pm 01324 620535; Boots the Chemist, 32-34 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth noon–4pm, 01324 482118

Tuesday, January 3: Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, The Toll, Bonnybridge 10am – 4.00pm, 01324 812332; Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk 9am – 5.30pm, 01324 620535; Tesco Pharmacy, Central Retail Park, Falkirk 9am – 6pm, 0131 289 2565; Boots the Chemist, 32-34 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth 9am – 6pm, 01324 482118; Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 16 Central Ave. Grangemouth 9am–1pm, 2pm–6pm, 01324 482079.