Graham says joining the bowel movement could save your life

A Falkirk man who believes bowel screening may have saved his life is the latest person to join the ‘bowel movement’ sweeping Scotland.

Graham Hathaway, 62, from Falkirk is backing the drive to encourage more Scots to return their bowel screening tests, as statistics show people are 14 times more likely to survive bowel cancer if it’s found early.

The test remains the most effective way to find bowel cancer early when the signs are often hidden.

The test is sent through the post and offered to those aged 50-74 every two years.

But the Scottish Government’s Detect Cancer Early campaign is targeting those who put it off.

Graham said: “In 2011 after taking the test, the results came back saying they had spotted traces of blood in my sample. I did a second test, which showed the same result. I then had to go for a colonoscopy, which revealed a large polyp which was removed there and then. If I hadn’t taken my test, we would have never known about the polyp, which could have developed in to cancer.

“It may not be a pleasant task, but it’s well worth doing.”

For more information, or to request a replacement test, visit getcheckedearly.org.