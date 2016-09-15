Going an extra mile for dementia

People across Forth Valley are being urged to lace up their walking shoes to help raise funds for people with dementia and their families.

Alzheimer Scotland’s Memory Walks are taking place across the country this autumn, and on Sunday, the Forth Valley walk will take place at Stirling University Innovation Park.

The event will raise money to help 5000 people living with

dementia across the region and the countless partners, family members and friends also affected.

Memory Walks are open to walkers of all ages and abilities, as well as being wheelchair, buggy and dog-friendly. The Forth Valley Memory Walk has two routes, a 5 km and a 2.5 km, and is accessible to all.

Abby Parkhouse, from Alzheimer Scotland said: “We are very excited about our Forth Valley Memory Walk event and we need as many local people as possible to come along and challenge dementia, celebrate loved ones, and enjoy a fantastic day out in the beautiful Scottish outdoors. Together we can make a huge difference to the lives of people living with dementia.

“Last year’s Forth Valley Memory Walk raised over £10,000 and this year we hope to beat that figure.”

Registration is £10 for adult walkers, £5 for 12-16 year olds and under 12s can walk for free.

Visit www.memorywalksscotland.org.