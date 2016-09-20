Gifts in Wills scheme could boost Strathcarron Hospice funds

Strathcarron Hospice has teamed up with 11 local solicitors for a new initiative that could bring vital funds to the hospice.

The hospice is launching the first Gift in Wills month in October, when the lawyers will waive their fees and instead encourage a donation to the Hospice.

You can learn more about how a gift in your will could make a difference to local people at a special event on Thursday between 2 and 4pm in Callendar House, Falkirk.

At this free event, you will enjoy afternoon tea and hear from guest speakers about the hospice and the importance of preparing a will.

Supporters will also have the opportunity to register for the hospice’s free will writing service available throughout the month of October.

For the last 35 years, Strathcarron Hospice has been providing care and support to local people and their families at a time when they need it most.

Ward manager Susan Bateman said: “Last year, thanks to gifts in wills from kind supporters, Strathcarron was able to provide over 2300 hours of care to people living with a terminal illness.

“Without these gifts, it simply wouldn’t be possible for us to provide the dedicated one-to-one care and support that these people need; that they deserve.

“Your gift could mean so much to future generations.”

This event is free to attend however places are limited. To book your place contact Strathcarron Hospice on 01324 826222.