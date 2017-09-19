Free wills on offer in return for donation

Strathcarron Hospice is teaming up with a number of local solicitors who are waiving fees for will-writing in exchange for a donation to the health facility in Fankerton.

The campaign is running throughout October and hospice partner Cruse Wealth Management is also offering free financial consultations.

Two information events are being held on Thursday, September 21 in Falkirk Business Hub from 5.30-7pm and on Thursday, September 28 in Stirling University Innovation Park, 5.30pm-7pm.

The events are free to attend, but places are limited.

To book your space email fundraising@strath carronhospice.net or call (01324) 826222.