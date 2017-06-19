Free blood pressure checks on offer

Free blood pressure checks are to be offered to people in Falkirk and surrounding areas at a health event in the Council Chambers, Municipal Buildings, Falkirk tomorrow (Tuesday) at 7pm.

The checks are part of a presentation by the Stroke Association which says up to 80 per cent of all strokes could be avoided if people were aware they had high blood pressure.

The meeting will also hear from Strathcarron Hospice about developing community support for people with long term conditions.

The organisation will explain what Strathcarron can do to assist people and their carers in the last year of life.

For more information call 01324 614660.