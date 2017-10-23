Forth Valley health staff are finalists

A student nurse, a dentist and a healthcare team from Forth Valley have been selected as finalists at the Scottish Health Awards.

The Forth Valley First Responders have been shortlisted for the volunteers award. The team was nominated due to the care, support and reassurance they show to people in those vital first few minutes after an illness or accident.

All 17 volunteers have been praised for displaying enthusiasm, camaraderie and dedication to their patients on a daily basis.

Leanne Patrick, a student mental health nurse currently on a placement with NHS Forth Valley’s substance misuse service, has been shortlisted for the young achiever award, while Gregor McIntosh, of McNicol Dental Surgeons, is a finalist in the dentist of the year award category.

Fiona Ramsay, interim chief executive of NHS Forth Valley, said: “We are delighted to have three finalists from our local area shortlisted and I would like to wish them all the very best of luck at the award ceremony on November 2017.”

The ceremony will be held at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh. To find out more visit www.scottishhealthawards.com.