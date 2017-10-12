Feet firmly on the ground for air ambulance event

A pensioner whose life was saved by the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance has thanked them by raising money to support the service for others.

Lily Henderson (70), from Polmont, was on a walking trip with friends on Millport on the island of Great Cumbrae, North Ayrshire, last November when she collapsed with a transient ischaemic attack (TIA) – a mini stroke.

At first Lily and her friends thought it wasn’t serious but a doctor on the island quickly diagnosed the problem and called for the air ambulance to rush Lily to the mainland to receive emergency treatment at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

The air ambulance charity was set up in 2013 to assist the Scottish Air Ambulance Service to deliver front line care in time-critical emergencies.

And now, having recovered from her ordeal, Lily wanted to give something back and held a sponsored walk in the Helix Park on Sunday. She is also hosting a final fundraiser at her home on Sunday which will feature loads of raffle prizes.

She said: “Everyone has been so generous and I would like to thank them all and the local businesses who donated prizes.”

