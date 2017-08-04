Feelgood Centre is fit for purpose

A gym which boasts power assisted fitness machines is proving to be a great success for elderly clients and people with conditions like multiple sclerosis.

The Feelgood Centre in Dundas Street, Grangemouth run and operated by owner Susan McMeekin for the last three years, has also had great results helping people of all ages cope with hip replacements, knee injuries and arthritis.

Susan said: “The machines help take the strain out of exercising. One of our members has MS and she initially had to use walking aids and had quite a stooped posture. Now, after using the machines regularly and building up her muscles, she no longer uses the walking aids – what a transformation.”

The centre has recently launched new medical memberships, which offers discounts to people with life long conditions or those who are recovering from heart attacks, strokes, injuries or medical procedures.

Visit www.feelgoodcentrescotland.com for more.