Cuddle cot gift welcomed

Families grieving the loss of a child can now spend a little longer together before saying goodbye thanks to a special donation.

The cuddle cot is a cooled mattress that allows babies to stay with their parents for as long as they can.

The presentation was made by Lisa Hague, fiancée of Celtic footballer Kris Commons, Joanne Alexander and Sara Fitzsimmons.

Giving this gift of time is something that Lisa very much wishes that she had had with her first child, Lola.

Lisa said: “I wish I had held Lola just one time, Kris was such a huge support to me, but that still remains one of my biggest regrets.

“Kris and I want anyone who has suffered the loss of a baby to have access to a cuddle cot and ideally to a family room and we are working very hard to make sure that happens.”

Gillian Morton, NHS Forth Valley general manager for women and children’s services, said: “It is always traumatic and distressing for families who lose children and this cuddle cot gives them precious time to spend with their baby.”

Monday marked the start of baby loss awareness week. The week culminates in the wave of light on Saturday night where everyone who has lost a baby is encouraged to light a candle at 7pm to start a worldwide wave of light).

If you would like to donate to help the Lola Commons Fund text Lola15 then £1/£2/£5 or £10 to 70070 or donate on-line at www.simbacharity.org.uk.