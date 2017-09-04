Cubs do their bit for older generation

Big-hearted members of a Scout group showed their caring nature by collecting in cash for the older generation.

The children of the 9th Dunipace Beaver Scouts presented a cheque for £424 to the Town Break SCIO dementia charity at Stirling Community Hospital.

The Beavers group meets every Thursday in the Scout Hall in Laurel Court, Dunipace from 6.45-7.45pm. The Cubs meet on Fridays from6.30-7.30pm, while the Scouts meet on Mondays from 7.30-9.30pm.