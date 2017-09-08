Clubs go the extra mile to raise vital funds for cancer charities

A group of intrepid cyclists raised a bumper amount of cash for two charities close to their hearts.

The Falkirk Round Table and Larbert & Falkirk 41 Club handed over cheques totalling £21,464 to Breast Cancer Now and Prostate Scotland after completing an ambitious cycle challenge.

Thirteen members of the clubs rode the length of Republic of Ireland – from Malin to Mizen – in five days back in May.

Philip Lauder, a member of the team, said: “As a group we were delighted to complete the challenge and help raise awareness of the charities.

“We were moved to support Breast Cancer Now’s ground-breaking research after reading about the inspirational story of local woman Mandy Stevenson, who is now an ambassador for the charity.

“A week past Monday we had an event in Behind the Wall for friends and family and invited representatives from the charities, Mandie and Stephen Baird of Prostate Scotland.

“It was a great night, we had a meal and recounted stories from our adventures in Ireland.”

He added: “Everyone knows someone affected by breast cancer and prostate cancer so it’s crucial that we continue to support vital research and help save lives.”