Claire is ready to take up challenge

A Carronshore woman is now going it alone after three years supporting her husband in his quest to help locals shed the pounds,

John Aitkenhead became a Slimming World consultant in 2014 and has recently taken on an expanded role as team developer.

During that time those attending his Larbert and Kincardine classes have lost more than 2000 stones.

Wife Claire has added two stones herself to that impressive tally but has contributed much more behind the scenes, supporting members by doing everything from keeping track of their weight loss on the groups’ journey boards to answering their questions on Facebook.

Earlier this year she also organised for 22 of them to take part in a charity zip slide over the River Clyde in Glasgow, raising more than £4000 for Alzheimers Scotland.

Now, after undergoing a week-long training programme. she’s taking the first steps as a consultant in her own right, opening a new Saturday group at Haggs Parish Church on July 8 from 9.30am

Claire said: “It was actually me who first thought about being a Slimming World consultant and John just came along to the introductory event with me.

“Afterwards, however, he was really keen to take up the challenge and he’s never regretted making the move.

“It was seeing how much he’s helped members not only in losing weight but also changing their lifestyle which has inspired me to give it a go.

“More than two thirds of adults in Scotland are overweight and over a quarter are obese and, while it’s important for health professionals to continue to raise the issue, the NHS simply doesn’t have the resources to provide the help for everyone who needs it.

“It’s crucial that people get ongoing, regular, caring support to make changes and learn new healthier habits, which is exactly what Slimming World provides.”

If you would like to join a group, in Haggs and Banknock or elsewhere, or are interest in becoming a consultant yourself, visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk.