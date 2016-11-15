Charity tartan is launched with Christmas advert

While John Lewis and M&S battle it out for the title of best Christmas advert, a Scottish dementia charity has a poignant offering of its own.

And Alzheimer Scotland is using its Christmas advert to launch a new tartan that it hopes will raise vital funds for people living with dementia.

The poignant two-minute online ad tells the story of a son searching for the perfect gift for his mum as he discovers the Alzheimer Scotland Tartan against the backdrop of Edinburgh’s historic Old Town.

Tartan Christmas is set to the soundtrack of ‘Vanishing Act’, recorded by Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter, Jonathan Pennington-Twist.

The advert centres around Margaret McGinty, from Paisley, who has been living with dementia for the past three years.

It aims to promote a dementia-friendly Christmas where people living with dementia are supported and involved in the festivities.

Anna Devine, from Alzheimer Scotland, said: “I’m really proud that we have been able to bring the spirit of our vibrant tartan to life on screen to honour people living with dementia everywhere.

“Despite not having budgets to the scale of businesses like John Lewis, we have created something really honest for viewers. Featuring no actors and a moving soundtrack, the short online film is the most effective use of our resources and is a real first for our fundraising.

The Alzheimer Scotland tartan is available in a variety of products from cosy scarfs to bonnie bunnets and braw bears.

All funds will be invested back into vital community initiatives including dementia cafes, singing groups, allotments and reminiscence projects as well as the 24 Hour Helpline on 0808 808 3000.