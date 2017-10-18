Celebrating older people in our society

The annual Older People’s Day held by CVS Falkirk has been hailed as “the best ever”.

The 2017 event in the Archibald Russell Centre in Denny was attended by a range of organisations which offer services to older people.

The event celebrates the contribution older people make to society as well as giving them the opportunity to access services and volunteering opportunities.

Partnership manager Claire Bernard said: “Service providers tell us what fantastic networking opportunity this event brings, allowing them to learn what is on offer and make connections to enhance the support available for older people.

Solicitors for Older People, which once again sponsored the event, commented that they had more meaningful engagement with visitors at this event.

Another regular stallholder commented that this has been the best year ever.” Among the services there were Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and NHS Forth Valley.

Various teams from Falkirk Council were joined by MP John McNally and Councillor Fiona Collie. For more information about CVS Falkirk call 01324 692000.