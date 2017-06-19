Catering staff serve up an Eat Safe Award at Grange Primary School

Staff and pupils at Grange Primary in Bo’ness were celebrating after their school kitchen was given an Eat Safe Award.

Run by Food Standards Agency Scotland, the awards are a reassurance that food has been prepared in conditions that go above the current legislation.

It was presented following an inspection by environmental health services to ensure the required hygiene standards are being met.

Pictured with pupils are, left to right, Lauren Boyle, catering assistant; Helen Robertson, catering assistant; Noreen Walton, cook in charge; Stella Grigor, assistant cook; and Margo Snedden, catering assistant.