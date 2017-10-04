Casualty staff mark half century

Clinicians at Forth Valley Royal Hospital are celebrating 50 years of delivering emergency treatment.

Organisers of the event have extended an invitation to anyone who worked in the casualty department in the 1960s, in either Stirling or Falkirk hospitals, to drop in and join them at a celebratory cake day between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday, October 11.

Held in the Seminar Room in the current emergency department at FVRH in Larbert, the gathering will give people the chance to sample delicious cakes and reminisce with others about times past – there will also be uniforms, equipment and photographs from the era on display.

The cake day is part of Inspiration, Celebration and Innovation Week, with patients who attend the emergency department during the week being given the opportunity to learn how to help people with drugs and alcohol problems, ways of avoiding accidents in the home and saving lives through organ donation.

Dr Elspeth Pitt said: “We’re really looking forward to taking part and helping to educate and inspire the public about the work of our department and emergency medicine in general.”