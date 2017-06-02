Care home is one of Scotland’s best

Residents of Camelon’s Kinnaird Manor have helped it crack the list of top 20 care homes in Scotland.

The people who stay in the Brown Street premises and their families have voted it as one of the very best out of over 1100 care homes currently operating in the country.

Kinnaird received recognition of its new status, which was based on reviews of the care home written by residents and their relatives and friends, from leading online guide www.carehome.co.uk.

Davina Ludlow, carehome.co.uk director, said: “We feel the best people to rate a care home are the residents and their families and friends. Their reviews reveal many care homes are warm and happy places to live, where staff go that extra mile to ensure residents have a good quality of life and feel cared for.

“Kinnaird Manor Care Home has proved that they provide a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate them on being a top 20 care home in Scotland. It’s a wonderful achievement.”