Can you help home continue to excel?

A long-established care home is looking for people to join its board and help the facility continue its good work in the 21st century.

William Simpson’s, located in Main Street, Plean, is a residential care home for both men and women. Originally established in 1832 to provide care and support to armed forces personnel who suffered from mental health or alcohol problems, the home has undergone modernisation in the last few years, with the construction of a new state-of-the-art 64 bedroom facility which employs 80 staff.

It now helps care for people, mainly from the local area – including Falkirk – who have drug and alcohol-related mental health issues.

William Simpson’s is embarking on a fundraising project to update the Victorian building that is now used as its respite and day care centre and require new directors to come on board to help them accomplish this and help guide the general governance of the home into a new era.

David White, William Simpson’s director, said: “We are looking for people from a care background – possibly from a health board background. Maybe someone who is retired and wants to use their experience to put something back into the community.

“The board already has members with business expertise, but, as well as people from the care sector, we also need people with some kind of legal background. If people are interested we would be able to take them around William Simpson’s grounds and give them more information.”

For more details about what is involved, visit www.williamsimpsons.org or call David White on 07879604438.