Calls to pensioner helpline on the rise

Hundreds of people in Forth Valley have contacted Advice Line for You for help and support over the last few months.

ALFY (Advice Line For You) is operated by experienced community nurses and established to help over-65s to remain well at home and reduce avoidable hospital admissions.

It’s a new service supported by NHS Forth Valley and council partners with a round-the-clock advice line available to everyone aged 65 or over as well as family members and other people who may care for them.

Services on offer include: Arranging a nurse assessment and organising a home visit day or night, if necessary; organising certain equipment to be provided to support people at home, if required; providing access to general or specialist medical advice or review as required; arranging a referral to the Community ReACH Service (Rehabilitation Service); co-ordinating multiple actions required to support people to remain well at home; prioritising access to social care services determined by need; signposting to voluntary organisations and other locally based services.

To enquire call (01324) 567247.