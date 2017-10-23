Bonnybridge care home is ‘excellent’

An innovative outdoor project for elderly residents has helped a Bonnybridge care home gain top marks for its work.

The Balhousie group’s Wheatlands facility in Larbert Road has been awarded an ‘excellent’ Grade 6 for its care and support following a Care Inspectorate review.

One of the reasons for its success was thanks to the learning activities it has set up for its elderly residents.

This included work with Forest Enterprise Scotland on its woodland activity programme for people with early stage dementia.

Launched in 2014, it is now in its fourth year at Callendar Park Woods in Falkirk and the ten-week programme allows people to take part in a programme of woodland activities, including conservation, bushcraft and environmental art.

This was the first time the programme had involved a group from a residential facility and countryside rangers Jim Smalls and Gordon Harper recently visited them to hand over certificates to all those who completed the course.

Mandy Cook, who carried out research on the project, said: “The programme helped people with early stage dementia to remain active and connected with the community, enabling them to maintain their independence for as long as possible.”

Balhousie Wheatlands home manager Grace Sloan said: “We now have a Grade 5 and a Grade 6 rating and the feedback we’ve had from residents and relatives on the home has been remarkable. It’s been a huge boost to the morale of our 80 staff.”