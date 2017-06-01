‘Big Dug’ adding some bite to hospice funds

A giant dog settee people are taking selfies on is helping to raise cash for Strathcarron Hospice.

Finewood Joinery Products in Middlefield Industrial Estate has a new pooch in its showroom that is attracting a lot of attention.

The company is inviting people to ‘share a hug with Big Dug’, a massive dog-shaped couch – complete with floppy ears and an adorable face – in a bid to collect money for the vital health service in Fankerton, which supports terminally ill patients and families.

Revellers have been dropping in to have selfies taken with Big Dug whilst also dropping some money in the donation bucket

Finewood’s trade counter manager Stuart Collins said: “Loads of people have been coming in to have their pictures and selfies on Big Dug and sharing it on Facebook.

“We’ve had about 30,000 hits already, which is absolutely fantastic and raising awareness for such a great cause in strathcarron.

“Some people have just been coming and dropping money in the bucket and they’ve been really generous. We just want to raise as much as we can for the hospice.”

There is also a competition to give Big Dug a proper name. Up for grabs is a chance to win two tickets for Strathcarron’s Swamp Challenge in August and a family hamper.

To enter visit Finewood on Facebook.

Strathcarron, which needs to raise over £11,000 each day to keep its services running, is also encouraging people to ‘Go Yellow’ for a day tomorrow (Friday).

All you have to do is wear yellow and make a minimum of £1 donation to the hospice.

Strathcarron business development fundraiser Claire Macdonald said: “You can get as creative as you want with the ‘Go Yellow’ campaign and you may decide to have a competition for the quirkiest yellow costume or you may host a bake sale with a prize for the best yellow cake – just a few ideas.

“Strathcarron Hospice is theming its menu for the day so we’re sure custard will be making an appearance!”

Tesco in Camelon is taking part in the Go Yellow campaign on Friday.