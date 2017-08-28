A two grand effort for a great cause

Residents of Bainsford’s Harley Court Sheltered Housing hand over a cheque for an amazing £2070 to MacMillan Cancer Support.

The fundraising effort mounted by Faye Napier, Mary Craig, Dot Drummond, Wilma Thomson and their friends involved a wide variety of events over a number of weeks.

There were two coffee mornings, prize bingo, a raffle and a number of kind donations along the way. Macmillan volunteer Carroll Pollock was on hand to collect the cheque on behalf of the vital charity.

MacMillan relies on the donations and fundraising endeavours of groups like the Harley Court collective to allow it to continue to help improve the lives of everyone living with cancer.

MacMillan produces independent, expert, up-to-date information to meet the needs of people affected by cancer, while its inclusion team helps make sure everyone has access to the advice they need.

It also campaigns to fight for real change for people affected by cancer, working with the government and politicians across the UK to improve care and support at every stage of the cancer journey.