A big thank you from Maggie’s

For Volunteer’s Week (1-7 June 2017) Maggie’s Forth Valley is saying a huge thank you to all the people who give their precious time to Maggie’s every week of the year.

The charity provides free practical and emotional support for people with cancer, and volunteers contribute in many different ways.

Fom welcoming visitors to the centre and making cups of tea, to raising awareness and funds; or even driving visitors to and from the main entrance at the hospital to ensure as many people as possible can access cancer support, it is all invaluable.

Liz Macmillan, centre head at Maggie’s Forth Valley said: “We have wonderful volunteers at Maggie’s Forth Valley and all of us want to say a huge thank you for your commitment and enthusiasm. You really do make the difference!”

To find out about volunteering with Maggie’s contact forthvalleyfundraising@maggiescentres.org.