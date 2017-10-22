Have you seen missing Dunipace woman?

Police say they’re increasingly concerned about Dunipace woman Denise Moffat (45), who has been missing since lunchtime yesterday.

Denise, reported missing from her home address, is 5ft 4ins, medium build with brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair, and speaks with a local accent.

She is believed to be wearing a pink/peach winter jacket, a brown suede knee length skirt, black tights, a black short sleeved V-necked jumper and heeled burgandy coloured boots.

She also has a blue tartan handbag.

Aynone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference PS20171021-4165.