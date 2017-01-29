Have you got the X-Factor?

Bonnybridge girl Sarah Morgan is off to a flyer in ‘The Voice’ – but will anyone local make the final cut in X-Factor?

The show’s production team is coming to Stirling on Wednesday, February 15, for a session of open auditions, and it’s just possible some lucky artiste will not only make the grade but ultimately land a lucrative record contract.

Budding stars are invited to visit The Thistles mall to perform in the X Factor booth, outside HMV.

Auditions are open to groups or solo singers aged 16 or over on the July 1 this year.