Haulage workers mourn the loss of ‘The Boss’ – Duncan Adams

Tributes have flooded in this week following the sudden death of popular Grangemouth businessman Duncan Adams.

Employees past and present paid tribute to Mr Adams’ contribution to the road transport industry.

Mr Adams’ daughter Kaye, former host of TV show Loose Women, son Eric and wife Cathie, who has helped him run the business s ince its launch in 1960, are devastated at their loss.

Director Richard Workman said in a statement issued by the company: “Duncan Adams Ltd is one of the largest privately-owned transport and distribution companies in Scotland and it has thrived under their ambitious and forward thinking direction.”

Eric joined the business in 1992 and it has since grown into an international company operating from Grangemouth Docks with 100 trucks servicing the timber market and container and oil industries.

Mr Workman added: “Mr Adams was the haulier to handle the first container in the UK on May 7, 1966 from the Port of Grangemouth Docks and this was commemorated with a 50th Anniversary award presented to Mr Adams by Forth Ports in May 2016.

“He always eagerly anticipated the Grangemouth Children’s Day with the June date firmly in the calendar. Providing trailers for the school children to tour Grangemouth was a must.

“ ‘The Boss’ leaves a legacy which will be carried on for years to come. All the staff and drivers will dearly miss him.”

Daughter Kaye said: “I shall miss him more than words can say and if you see me on TV or radio ‘being me’, don’t be fooled...I will be ‘being me’ with a broken heart.”

Mr Adams’ funeral is at 1.15pm on Friday in Zetland Parish Church, Grangemouth following on to New Grandsable Cemetery at 2.30pm.

Employees and former staff paid tribute to Mr Adams on Facebook.

Tam Mcghee said: “Rip Mr Adams tragic loss was a great boss and a true gentleman”.

Lynn Green posted: “A true Gentleman, who will be missed. I have fond memories of him.”

Alexander McCabe: “RIP Boss. A huge loss to the family, to the community and to the transport industry of which he established himself as a true titan. A legend and a gentleman. Thoughts and prayers with Mrs A., Eric, and the family”.

Kenny Duncan said: “Sorry to hear about the passing of the “Boss” at the weekend. Thoughts are with all the family at this sad time”.