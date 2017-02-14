Harriers are first over the line for voluntary award

Falkirk Victoria Harriers has become the first group in Falkirk to achieve the ‘Volunteer Friendly Award’ from voluntary hub CVS Falkirk.

The group caters for runner and athletes of all ages and abilities, participating in various competitions and athletics leagues around Scotland throughout the year.

CVS presented Harry Baird, the Club Together Volunteer Officer for the Harriers, with the award at the Connecting Volunteering Forum.

Speaking at the forum Harry said: “Volunteer Friendly can seem daunting, but you’ll find you already have a lot of what’s required and what you don’t have, CVS Falkirk can provide support and advice. The staff there have been absolutely brilliant through the process.”

The Volunteer Friendly Award is a simple, user-friendly quality standard designed by Volunteer Centre Dundee to support, recognise and reward groups who are good at involving volunteers. For more information on Volunteer Friendly in Falkirk contact CVS on (01324) 692000, or visit www.cvsfalkirk.org.uk.