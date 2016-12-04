Hang a special bauble on the Christmas tree

One of Scotland’s leading cancer charities is inviting people in Central Scotland to show their support by taking part in its festive appeal to help raise vital funds for patients and their families across Scotland facing cancer this Christmas.

Beatson Cancer Charity has launched its annual Beatson Bauble Appeal with the help of STV presenter David Farrell and is appealing to locals who have been touched by the incredible care and support provided by The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre and its related facilities to get involved.

Now in its third year, the appeal encourages everyone to hang bright, special Beatson-branded festive baubles on their Christmas trees to help make them sparkle that little bit brighter.

Supporters will receive two exclusive Beatson Cancer Charity Baubles - one bauble to personalise and hang on their own Christmas tree and the second bauble to write a message of support or thanks which will be returned to the Beatson along with a donation. This personalised bauble will be proudly hung on one of several trees throughout the cancer centre to be enjoyed by patients, family, staff and supporters.

David Welch, Chief Executive of Beatson Cancer Charity said: “Christmas is traditionally a time for families and loved ones to get together and create lasting memories. It is easy to forget that some people may not have that opportunity this Christmas.

“That’s why the Beatson Bauble Appeal is so special.

“It gives people a chance to reflect, and remember those closest to them in their own personal and heartfelt way.

“Everybody has their own reason to support Beatson Cancer Charity this Christmas, let us hear how the charity has helped you.

“It’s always an incredible sight to see all the Beatson baubles hanging proudly on our Christmas trees and to know that each one represents someone very special.”

All funds raised will help the charity provide specialist staff posts including nursing, radiography, physics and research based staff as well as medical equipment, innovative service developments, novel research projects and educational initiatives to support the 8000 new patients who attend the Beatson and its related facilities each year.

Visit www.beatsoncancercharity.org or call 0141 212 0505.