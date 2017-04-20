Hand grenade is detonated near play park

Residents of Bainsford got a bad fright this afternoon when they heard a massive explosion near a local playing field.

Police and Royal Logistics Corps personnel were in attendance at the pitch, known as the Coo Park, just after 1pm today to deal with what turned out to be a Second World War hand grenade.

A workman from a nearby housing development said: “The Royal Logistics Corps bomb disposal told me it was a hand grenade and they would only be 10 minutes. Then two minutes later I heard the bang.

“They set it off in the bushes.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Falkirk attended at a wooded area near to Cobblebrae Crescent after a Second World War grenade was discovered by a member of the public.

“The EOD (Explosive Ordnance) were also in attendance and rendered the device safe.”

According to posts on social media a local fisherman discovered the grenade when he was digging up worms and then raised the alarm.