Halloween fun at the Howgate today

If you thought Halloween was a strictly after-dark phenomenon, maybe consider checking out the Howgate any time between now and 3pm.

The Healthy High Street group have organised an action packed day to celebrate Halloween while supporting Strathcarron Hospice - a charity close to everyone’s hearts.

Families are encouraged to dress up in their favourite Halloween costume and register in the Howgate Centre to take part.

The £5 registration fee will go directly to Strathcarron Hospice and this provides free access to the activities which include traditional games, spooky storytelling, face painting and a dancing display.

Your wristband will also include a 30 minute workshop with Zoolab, a goody bag and pumpkin carving.

You can also take part in the town centre treasure hunt and try to find the Hospice volunteers - who will be dressed as Spooky Wooky women, giving out treats.

Margaret Foy, Howgate marketing manager, said: “We know from the Kids Club that there’s nothing Falkirk kids like better than dressing up and taking part in treasure hunts and games. We want to offer children of all ages the chance to enjoy Halloween in a safe environment whilst also raising money for our nominated charity.”

The activities run till 3pm, with registration in the unit next to Poundland.

For more information visit the Howgate website.