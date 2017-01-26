Group giving a helping hand

A community group is helping hard-pressed families by providing free childcare and food so kids don’t go to school hungry.

Falkirk Family Support Community Interest Company (CIC) is running a breakfast club in partnership with the Kirk of the Holy Rood Church in Grangemouth every weekday morning.

The service by the not-for-profit CIC is for primary school aged children and up to 30 children are attending each day at the Kirk.

The family support group was established in the district as a not-for-profit community interest company with a mission of offering free independent advice, guidance and support to the Falkirk district’s most vulnerable children, young people and families.

The group’s Rod Bissett said: “The idea is that no child should go to school hungry and to help parents who are struggling to get to work on time if they do not have this type of support in the morning.

“Mainly the food is provided by Tesco using the Fareshare Scheme and would otherwise be wasted. In addition, over 70 people also get something to eat from this food including the mothers and toddlers group and the families that Falkirk Family Support CIC work with.”

The CIC is funded by the Big Lottery and was awarded a £10,000 Awards for All grant back in May last year. It supports around 50-60 individuals and families every week.

For more information call 07982 037482 or e-mail falfscic @hotmail.com.