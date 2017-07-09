Gregspotting at Behind the Wall

Actor Greg Esplin (pictured centre) and the rest of the Trainspotting Live cast “brought the house down” at FTH Theatre on Friday - but not just on stage.

Town pub Behind the Wall have been hosting post-show drinks for “local hero” Greg and the cast since Tuesday, and when Greg (23) walked into the bar after the last show on Friday customers met him with a standing ovation.

Beside his full-on acting role in Trainspotting he is founder and artistic director of In Your Face Theatre.

The spontaneous applause from Behind the Wall customers was fully in keeping with the production, as the audience were very much part of the show.