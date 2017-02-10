Greens name nine for election battle

Falkirk Greens launched their 2017 local election campaign last week at the monthly branch meeting attended by Scottish Green Party co-convener Patrick Harvie.

Falkirk Greens have agreed that they will be putting forward local candidates in all nine wards in Falkirk District.

It will be the first time that voters in each ward will be able to vote for a Scottish Green Party Candidate.

The meeting took place the same day that the SGP Parliamentary Group negotiated a position whereby Scottish Government ministers have agreed to abandon their proposed tax giveaway for higher earners and provide a total of £160 million for local councils to spend on local priorities.

Chris Marsh, prospective Scottish Green Party candidate for Carse Kinnaird and Tryst ward, said: “This is a big step forward for the Scottish Green Party in the Falkirk area.

“It is incredible to think that the branch was only formed in August 2014 following the Independence Referendum and we’ve reached this stage.

“We have a very enthusiastic and committed membership and are delighted that we will be standing Green candidates in all nine wards in Falkirk District at the local council elections in May.