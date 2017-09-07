Gran completes all 282 Munros – for the third time

A super-fit gran has just completed climbing all 282 of Scotland’s highest mountains at the age of 76 – for the third time!
Passionate Munro-bagger Elsa Yates, a retired English teacher, started her labour of love back in 1988 with late husband Bobby when she joined Polmont Hillwalking Club and scaled Ben Lomond for her first 3000 feet-plus ascent.
She and Bobby, who have two sons and a daughter, managed to complete their first round on Munros within four years and then for a second time by 1996.
Sadly Bobby passed away in 2005, but Elsa’s love of hillwalking continued and she became a ‘triple Munroist’ in June, finishing with two peaks in the Big Six at Fisherfield in the north west of the country.
Elsa said: “You don’t really start out to do them all, but the next thing you know it’s in sight. I absolutely love the hills and can’t imagine life without them.
“When Bobby died it became a lifeline for me, it kept me going and the Polmont club is amazing, It’s very social, it’s hard work, but its relaxing getting away from everything.
“It’s impossible to pick a favourite but I do love the hills in the north-west. I will keep going but I don’t think I’ll manage them all a fourth time.”
Secretary of Polmont Hillwalking Club, Andrew Govan, said: “Elsa has great experience of walking in the Scottish mountains and is a great inspiration to us all, particularly to new or younger members thinking about hillwalking. We are planning an informal celebration on September 20 to mark her remarkable achievement.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Falkirk Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.