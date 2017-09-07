Gran completes all 282 Munros – for the third time

A super-fit gran has just completed climbing all 282 of Scotland’s highest mountains at the age of 76 – for the third time!

Passionate Munro-bagger Elsa Yates, a retired English teacher, started her labour of love back in 1988 with late husband Bobby when she joined Polmont Hillwalking Club and scaled Ben Lomond for her first 3000 feet-plus ascent.

She and Bobby, who have two sons and a daughter, managed to complete their first round on Munros within four years and then for a second time by 1996.

Sadly Bobby passed away in 2005, but Elsa’s love of hillwalking continued and she became a ‘triple Munroist’ in June, finishing with two peaks in the Big Six at Fisherfield in the north west of the country.

Elsa said: “You don’t really start out to do them all, but the next thing you know it’s in sight. I absolutely love the hills and can’t imagine life without them.

“When Bobby died it became a lifeline for me, it kept me going and the Polmont club is amazing, It’s very social, it’s hard work, but its relaxing getting away from everything.

“It’s impossible to pick a favourite but I do love the hills in the north-west. I will keep going but I don’t think I’ll manage them all a fourth time.”

Secretary of Polmont Hillwalking Club, Andrew Govan, said: “Elsa has great experience of walking in the Scottish mountains and is a great inspiration to us all, particularly to new or younger members thinking about hillwalking. We are planning an informal celebration on September 20 to mark her remarkable achievement.”