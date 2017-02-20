THE DETAILS: Grace Greenan was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 29, 2016 at 3.50pm, weighing 6lb 8.5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Claire (36) works as a sales buyer at Cash Converters and dad Steven (42) owns his own gym business. Grace has an older sister Caitlin (17) and two older brothers Lewis (12) and Adam (2) and the family live in Shieldhill.

THE PREGNANCY: Claire said it was “hell from start to finish”. She almost lost Grace at the start. A scan showed Grace might have heart problems but she was given the all clear. Claire then developed gestational diabetes.

THE BIRTH: Claire went into labour at 36 weeks and says the birth went okay. She was a day in labour and was discharged from hospital a few days later, but was rushed back in after developing sepsis and strep B.

THE NAME: The couple both liked the name Grace.

THE BABY: Claire says Grace is still quite small and sleeps most of the time.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Grace is the seventh grandchild of Donna McDiarmid and Ronnie McTaggart from Maddiston and the second grandchild of Ronnie and Barbara Greenan from Polmont.

THANKS: Claire would like to thank the grandparents. She said: “I wouldn’t have managed without them.”