Gone, but not forgotten

A heartbroken family has thanked the community for its support in the run-up to Christmas following the tragic death of their son.

Ethan Ritchie was just nine when he died in May this year after he was struck by a delivery van while playing in the street on his bike outside his home in Airth’s Kennedy Way.

Ethan's snowflake light which was turned on during the village's Christmas lights switch-on event

Ethan, who suffered internal bleeding in the accident, was able to say goodbye to his mother as she cradled him in her arms.

He died in hospital a short time later.

Parents Mark (41) and Claire (37), along with sisters Amy (11) and Alesha (7), are still coming to terms with their loss, but the good people of Airth have been rallying round to ensure the family knows Ethan will never be forgotten.

Residents raised money which the family have used to dedicate one of the village’s Christmas lights in Ethan’s memory and it will shine every year from now on.

One of the memorials left at the scene where Ethan died

Dad Mark said: “The community raised money for Ethan so we thought it would be a good gesture to give back to the community through the snowflake light.

“There is also a bench in the street with a Christmas tree where people are leaving little messages and memories of him, which is really special.

“We are finding it really hard coming up to Christmas without Ethan. There are times when we are just waiting for him appearing at the door.

“But everything that people are doing is making things a little bit easier and we would just like them to know how much we appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts.”