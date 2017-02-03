Golden couple are right on track 50 years after railway meeting

A Brightons couple celebrated 50 years together with a “first class” meal at the weekend.

Robert (73), from Brightons, and Moira Heeps (69), originally from Stenhousemuir, enjoyed a family dinner at the Grange Manor in Grangemouth.

Among the family and friends, were Robert’s childhood pal and best man Bruce Reynolds (71) and Moira’s sister and bridesmaid Valerie Duchart (68).

Moira said: “It was exciting, it was a first class meal – just what we wanted.”

The golden couple met at Larbert train station in 1965 when Robert (21) worked at the railway and Moira (17) was travelling to Edinburgh to attend nursing college.

Two years down the line – after Robert proposed in the Golden Dragon Chinese restaurant in Falkirk – she was walking down the aisle.

The couple tied the knot at Larbert Parish Church on January 28, 1967.

They have two children Graeme (49) and Audrey, who sadly passed away over 10 years ago. They have four grandchildren - Jamie, Lewis, Calum and Kirstie.

Moira, who still loves working, received a MBE in 2012 for her voluntary service in the community. On Saturday, it was Robert’s turn as Valerie jokingly presented him with a medal for his” 50 years of service” with Moira.

Asked what the key is to a successful marriage, she joked: “As long as he learns not to argue and do what he is told!” She added: “There’s a lot of give and take.”