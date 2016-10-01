Glamping is not really ‘roughing lt’

We’ve all heard the word glamping recently.

Now our new Falkirk glamping destination has opened its doors and we hope it will offer lovers of the great outdoors a chance to bed down in one of our four unique wooden pods.

Situated on Greenbank Farmhouse’s one acre site, Spoke ‘n’ Boot is the brainchild of myself and my husband Stuart.

We believe the two-bed pods, situated a stone’s throw from the Union and Forth and Clyde Canals and the cycle trails of Callendar Estate and the John Muir Way, will bring more cyclists, walkers and families to the area.

Five years ago we decided it would be nice to start our own venture so that others could enjoy the secluded location and stunning views we enjoy on a daily basis.

As soon as we’d made that decision we attended Business Gateway Start-Up workshops, then returned to refresh our knowledge once the project gained momentum.

We then worked with an adviser who arranged for specialist IT support through the Expert Help programme to help us design, develop and launch our website.

We’ve also been working with Visit Falkirk to promote the business.

All the support we’ve had has pushed us on and pointed us in the right direction.

Alongside the pods, visitors have access to a newly-built toilet and shower block and covered BBQ area and will be able to enjoy the renovated stone byre.

Built over 150 years ago, The Byre provides glampers with comfy chairs, a log burning fire, fridge freezer, microwave and a host of other home comforts not normally associated with sleeping in the great outdoors.

Spoke ‘n’ Boot provides Falkirk’s growing number of visitors with a new way to experience all that the area has to offer.

And with support from Business Gateway’s Expert Help programme, we will now be drafting a marketing plan to ensure we promote all we have to offer as well.

With the opportunity to add a further two pods to the site within the next three years on the cards, we are also considering expanding into the wedding market – offering the site as an alternative wedding venue for happy couples.

We have planning permission to add more pods and have already hosted friends’ weddings – so we know it’s possible – but, we want to take things slowly as we still have a lot to learn.

Now we are open it’s both exciting and interesting in equal measure.

We can’t wait to meet guests – whether they are single travellers, families, school parties or even yoga or book club groups – looking for a night away in Falkirk’s beautiful outdoors.