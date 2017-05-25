Gig firm liquidation leaves widow devastated

A grieving widow will be left out of pocket and without her last parting gift from her husband after this summer’s music gigs were cancelled.

Anne Coney (56), from Shieldhill, is one of hundreds of festival-goers who will not receive refunds after These Events were put into liquidation.

Anne Coney's late husband Roy passed away in April after buying the tickets for her and her friend

Her terminally ill husband Roy, who worked as a janitor at Airth Primary School, bought her and her friend tickets valued at £55 each to see Gloria Gaynor on June 4.

The tickets were a thank you gift for all the support she had given him over the last few years after he was diagnosed with lung disease pulmonary fibrosis.

He died on April 30 after becoming ill in November last year.

Anne said: “It was the last thing that Roy bought me. I’m totally devastated in relation to the tickets as I was so excited to have a day out. I had not been out a lot because I was caring for my husband.

“My friend and I have been trying to look around for something else to do on the day but that is going to cost extra money.

“I am losing money at a time that I can least afford to and there is plenty of other people in a similar position as me.”

Almost 800 fans, who had bought 2000 tickets, had been looking forward to Hands Up and Studio 54 events being headlined by Happy Mondays and Gloria Gaynor on June 3 and 4.

The festivals at the Falkirk Stadium were cancelled on May 10.

Fans face a further blow as they are unlikely to receive refunds unless they are covered by credit card guarantees for payments over £100.

Liquidator Ken Pattullo of Begbies Traynor, who was appointed on Thursday, May 11 said: “I am afraid that the scale of liabilities means that ticket holders are not likely to see much in the way of a dividend.

“There are so many other parties in the queue for a share of any money.”

The promoter had already made significant up front deposits, including payments to artist Gloria Gaynor, US band the Village People and Manchester band the Happy Mondays.

These were thought to be around a third of the final contract value to the artists, who will be listed as creditors alongside venue Falkirk FC and numerous media organisations which are owed over £20,000 collectively.

Anne added: “This is also a blow for Falkirk as These Events have brought in tourism to the area in the past.

“We have been to Elton John before and a lot of people came from different areas.”

Mr Pattullo said: “It is understood that the cooperation of Falkirk FC to keep the event moving forwards was secured in the days leading up to the appointment.

“But the funds required to maintain cash flow and pay other key suppliers were not available despite the efforts of the directors to secure funding from investors.”

The liquidators said early indications are that poor cash flow and a lack of ticket sales are likely to be the main factors that caused the company to fail.