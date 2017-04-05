Get your eggs rolling in

The Howgate’s annual Easter Egg Appeal rolls into action this week.

Shoppers can donate an Easter egg at the Egg Pod by Chisholm Hunter from now until Sunday, April 9.

This appeal is sponsored by Wilko who got it rolling by donating over 100 Easter eggs.

They will be donated to Falkirk Council’s social services and distributed to children who otherwise might not receive an egg this Easter.

Margaret Foy, marketing manager of The Howgate said: “We are always blown away by the generosity of our shoppers.

“Wilko are supporting this year’s appeal through their Helping Hands Fund which is a great start and means we can help more children than ever before.

“Every donation is received gratefully and will make a huge difference to a local child! So get those eggs rolling in!