Generous donation to YMCA centre

Denny & Dunipace YMCA has received a donation of £1000 from Mactaggart & Mickel Homes’ Building Communities fund.

Part of the worldwide YMCA organisation, the centre provides vital support and activities for the community including a free clothing boutique which is stocked by donations from the public.

It provides clothes, shoes, bedding, toiletries and sanitary products, helping to ensure that children have access to school clothes and that people of all ages are adequately clothed.

Mactaggart & Mickel Homes has a history of supporting good causes. The Building Communities fund was established to enhance the company’s efforts to help organisations which enhance the lives of people within their community.

The fund is open to applications from charities, community groups, sports teams and schools within a five-mile radius of any Mactaggart & Mickel Homes development under construction such as the Carrongrove development in Denny.

Kelly McCann said: “We are absolutely delighted Mactaggart & Mickel hasve chosen to support us.”