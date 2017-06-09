General Election: Linlithgow & East Falkirk and Livingston result

The SNP took both seats on a thrilling night in West Lothian, but their majorities from 2015 took a massive dent.

Martyn Day retained his Linlithgow seat with 20,388 votes to Labour’s Joan Coombes on 17,469 – a majority of just 2919 considering it was 12,934 two years ago.

The Conservatives’ Charles Kennedy came third with 16,311 and Lib Dem Sally Pattle was fourth with 1926.

Victor Mr Day said: “I feel absolutely knackered but elated to be endorsed by the people of Linlithgow & East Falkirk for another term.

“It’s been an honour to represent them for two years and I’m delighted to be back to represent the constituency once again.

“We have to see what the end numbers game is going to look like, but at this stage it’s very much up in the air. It’s going to be an interesting parliament, we know the big business is going to be Brexit and we need to make sure we get the best deal for Scotland out of that.

“But there’s also the day-to-day running of the country and every other that needs dealt with as well so, hopefully it’s a hung parliament and we can lock the Tories out of power. If that’s the case we’ll get the best we can for Scotland into the bargain.”

In Livingston, Hannah Bardell won her seat again with 21,036 votes to Labour’s Rhea Wolfson’s 17,158 – a majority of 3878. In 2015 it was 16,843.

Damian Timson of the Conservatives got 12,799 votes, while Charles Dundas of Lib Dems came fourth with 1512.

Turnout was down in both the constituencies as the Linlithgow & East Falkirk constituency saw a 65.2 per cent turnout with 56,181 ballots from an electorate of 86,186, that’s 5.8 per cent below the 2015 figure.

In Livingston turnout was 52,592 votes from 81,208 electorate (64.8%), down 5.2 per cent.