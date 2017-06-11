Gambero Rosso in line for top award

A much-loved Falkirk Italian restaurant which bounced back from a devastating fire is again in the frame for a Restaurant of the Year award.

Gambero Rosso, which had to shut for months after a kitchen blaze in 2016, won the hospitality industry honour last year. and is again among the finalists for this year’s Central region section.

Manager Susan Pallucci is also a finalist for the contest’s manager of the year award.

The Gambero Rosso team, owners Antonio and Susan Pallucci and chef Antonio Penese, attended the awards ceremony to claim double honours.

The venue won both the Central Restaurant of the Year and the Overall Restaurant of the Year.

Disaster struck in November, when fire wrecked the restaurant at the busiest time of year, but it reopened earlier this year after a full refurbishment.

The team will find if they’ve triumphed again at a dinner in Glasgow’s Crown Plaza Hotel on June 26.

Meanwhile Falkirk bar Sportsters is among the finalists for the Central region Pub of the Year Award.