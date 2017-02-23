Funds will pour in for park

A meeting to launch a six month period of fundraising to help regenerate a public park took place last night (Wednesday).

The people of Grangemouth have been challenged to raise £25,000 in support of an application by Falkirk Council to Heritage Lottery’s Parks for People Programme for £2.5 million of investment in the town’s Zetland Park.

Grangemouth Rotary Club has joined forces with Friends of Zetland Park and has pledged to donate a third of the sum required, £8333, if the town are able to raise the balance of £16,667.

A Friends of Zetland spokesman said: “Efforts have been further significantly boosted by the generosity of the family of the late Duncan Adams donating the retiral collection at his recent funeral to this fund.

“Duncan was a great lover of Grangemouth, of Zetland Park and of the annual Children’s Day and he was so pleased to hear of the potential regeneration plans for the park before he died.

“This has been another fantastic show of support to the project.”

The retiral collection raised £2614 which, together with a pledge from their own funds by Friends of Zetland Park, means total donations have already passed £6000, leaving just £10,600 to be raised.

Discussions have taken place and identified a number of activities and sponsorships which will hopefully help the project reach its target.

Visit www.mypark.scot/projects/zetlandpark for more.